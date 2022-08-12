Donald Bruce Northcote, 86, of Lake Orion

Donald Bruce Northcote of Lake Orion, Michigan died of heart failure at his home on August 7, 2022. He was 86 years old.



Donald is the beloved husband of Martha Ann Northcote for 62 years; loving father of Donald F. (Monica) Northcote and Jason (Astea Mission) Northcote; grandfather of Maxwell Fraser and Rosemary Grace; and dear brother of Maryann (Kim Hettiger) Northcote; and a special cousin to many family members. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Neva M. Northcote (Gates) and Fraser C. Northcote.

Don worked for GM for 42 years. He originally started as an apprentice tool and die maker before working his way up to middle management. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree from Wayne State University followed by a Master’s Degree in Industrial Education.

Don was the ultimate ” Do-it-yourselfer.” He had a tool for everything and enjoyed passing his knowledge on to others. He was most proud of his work as a teacher at Oakland Community College where he successfully taught Algebra to students who previously struggled with math.

Don loved traveling to the sunshine and took great joy taking his children, grandchildren and friends on these wonderful adventures. His favorite destination being Cancun, Mexico. Don was active in his church singing and speaking. He had a wonderful, deep voice that could fill the sanctuary. He particularly enjoyed being the voice of God in church readings.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Lake Orion United Methodist Church followed by a luncheon at the church’s Fellowship Hall. The family will welcome friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Monday Night Meals Program at Lake Orion United Methodist Church.