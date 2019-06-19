Detroit Institute of Arts brings art, history and culture to life beyond museum walls

The Detroit Institute of Arts provides access to one-of-a-kind history and culture for Lake Orion residents and communities across metro Detroit through its Inside|Out program. As Executive Director of the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority, I am honored the DIA chose our town to feature high-quality reproductions of the museum’s art right here in the downtown area.

Inside|Out gives Lake Orion residents the opportunity to experience art and history in their daily lives by displaying reproductions of popular pieces right in our backyard. The Inside|Out exhibit placed popular art installations in 10 different locations including The Orion Art Center, Ed’s Broadway Gift & Costumes, Cookies & Cream, OatSoda, and The Lake Orion Lumber Company.

Installations throughout the Lake Orion community include popular artwork from the DIA’s collection like Vincent Van Gogh’s Portrait of Postman Roulin.

For the past 10 years, the DIA’s Inside|Out program has partnered with more than 100 communities and engaged thousands of residents with history, culture and its programs. Along with Lake Orion, Inside|Out installations are also featured in Clawson and the North Corktown and Wayne State sections of Detroit.

I encourage everyone in our community to find the nearest Inside|Out exhibition and visit the DIA. General museum admission is free for residents of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties as part of the tri-county millage passed in 2012.

Molly Wing LaLone

Executive Director,

Lake Orion

Downtown Development Authority