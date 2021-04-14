DDA holds special meeting to discuss 2021-22 budget

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion’s Downtown Development Authority held a special meeting on April 6 to discuss changes to the 2021-2022 budget.

The DDA had previously listed their priorities this year to include: music/events (Social District/winter activities/fundraising), parking (education, signage), and pedestrian safety and lighting/snow removal plan.

The recommended changes by DDA Executive Director Molly LaLone were added to the budget discussion to reflect suggestions made by committee chairs. The alterations include recommendations by the Economic Vitality Committee as well as changes to the contract services and long-term debt service.

“The Economic Vitality Committee requested that we add a line item for light reduction which is for promotion of vacant properties and business improvement,” LaLone said. “We also added Social District and it’s for educational items and other products that we need, such as the labels and signage.”

Additionally, recommendations made by the Design Committee included dumpster enclosures, public art programs, a WaterTowns rain garden, Speakers at the main intersection and improved lighting.

Other important suggestions came from the Program Committee and contained winter activities like ice sculpture festival, DIY sled racing, holiday music and carriage rides. Events such as Oktoberfest and athletic events, specifically a 2022 triathlon were also added.

Downtown Lake Orion had previously attempted to hold a triathlon-style event in 2019 called The Lake Orion Challenge, however, the plan was not approved by the Village Council after issues were raised by downtown business owners.

After explaining the changes, Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett raised concerns about the amount of spending in the budget.

“I like all these ideas but we’re getting over $100,000 in additional revenue, we’re spending it all,” Barnett said. “I just think that we should be prepared. And next week, I’m going to be presenting with the fire chief on some of the requests from fire. So, I do think that we should consider that we haven’t put anything to the fund balance and we’re spending every penny we bring in this year. I don’t think we should do that.”

Even though the DDA had hoped to approve the budget in order to get approval from the Village Council on April 12, DDA board members did not believe that the budget was ready to be sent to the Village Council for approval just yet.

“I would say, emphatically, we are not ready to do that. If there’s more discussion about the budget coming then I don’t understand why we would make a recommendation to approve the budget if we’re not done discussing the budget,” Barnett said.

With the promise of a further discussion on at their next meeting scheduled for April 13, the board did not approve the budget and instead, the board voted to receive and file the documents.

The board however did vote to approve the 2021-2022 Agreement for Village Services provided including administrative services, police and DPW.

Before ending the meeting Barnett questioned why the DDA was meeting in a virtual format still, asking when the board plans on meeting in-person again. Currently, the DDA follows the guidelines set forth by the Village Council. Last month, the Lake Orion Village Council declared a state of emergency which allows the council to continue to meet virtually.

“At this time, the DDA is following the Village State of Emergency Order but in addition, we have had more than one board member request the virtual meetings for accessibility reasons,” LaLone said.

The Village is expected to continue meeting virtually through June.