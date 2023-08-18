Daniel Larivee, 39

November 15, 1983 – August 11, 2023 | 39 years young

Beloved son of Terry and Pat Larivee, brother to Emily and Ryan Dandin, uncle to Aaron and Lily Dandin, nephew, cousin and friend to many. Dan had a comforting, quiet presence, and his sweet smiles would light up the room.

Dan attended the Lake Orion public schools from kindergarten to graduation in the class of 2002. He enjoyed the cub scouts and sports, playing soccer, little league baseball and later running on the high school track team. Enjoying sports and fitness, he turned the basement into his personal gym. Often the hum of the treadmill could be heard late at night.

Dan loved anime, particularly Dragon Ball Z and One Piece. An avid video gamer, he kept every game and gaming system he ever owned. He enjoyed chatting about anime and video games with his family and playing video games with his niece and nephew.

Dan was a kind and caring owner to many animal companions throughout his life. While attending school, he enjoyed the company of his pet cats, birds and guinea pig. He recently adopted a dog that he was training at the dog park nearby.

In high school, Dan was nominated by the Lake Orion Eagles to attend the Michigan State Police Academy boot camp for future law enforcement officers, leading to his enrollment at Oakland Community College law enforcement curriculum. Changing academic focus as most young adults do, Dan decided to study personal training as well as physical therapy at Mott Community College.

After deciding that college was just not right for him, he began his career as a professional window cleaner. He was a hard worker who took great pride in providing people with excellent results in both residential and commercial properties.

Although his passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, his memory will always remain. We will forever cherish the time we spent with him and the joy he brought to our lives.