Culver’s Cardinals win 15-under championship

The Culver’s Cardinals baseball team, made up of players from Orion and Oxford, won the 15-and-under Pony Division regular season youth baseball league in June and the the championship game, 2-0. Photo by Kathy Honaker.

The Oxford Culver’s Cardinal’s 15-and-under baseball team won the area spring league youth baseball championship and regular season title in June.

The team is made up of players from Lake Orion and Oxford as is sponsored by the Culver’s restaurant in Oxford and played games at Friendship Park in Orion Township and Seymour Lake Township Park in Oxford and plays in the O.R.B.A. Pony Division.

The team finished the season at 13-1 and won the championship game 2-0, said coach Rod Honaker, adding the team is undefeated through the first four games of the summer league.

The 2023 Cardinal’s roster is: Shane Honaker, Drake Assamany, Beau Mount, Chace Percoulis, Drew Swanson, Mason Montgomery, Brenda Schocke, Jonathon Kurzowa, Griffin Kocchig, Logan Deluca, Gary Alvardo and Jaylan Brown. – J.N.