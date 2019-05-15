CROP Walk raises funds to help fight hunger, intl. projects

On Sunday, May 5, 13 churches in Lake Orion and Oxford participated in the 37th annual Lake Orion/Oxford CROP Walk (Community Responding to Overcome Poverty) at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, led by coordinators Adam Mueller and Judy Bailey.

Participating churches included Christ the Redeemer, Community of Christ, Echo Christian Fellowship, King of Kings Lutheran Church, Immanuel Congregational United Church of Christ, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Howarth United Methodist Church, Lake Orion United Methodist Church, Lake Point Community Church, Oxford United Methodist Church, Paint Creek United Methodist Church, St. Joseph Catholic Church and St. Mary’s In-The-Hills.

Oxford UMC won the prestigious Golden Shoe Award, given annually to the church with the highest percentage increase in donations.

One hundred twenty-five walkers choose either a 2-mile or 10k (6.2 miles) route to raise money and awareness to help fight hunger, collecting more than $14,777 with more expected.

Twenty-five percent of the money goes to local agencies Oxford/Orion FISH and Love in the Name of Christ (Love INC).

The rest of the money helps Church World Service organize projects in third world countries improve farming, combat malnutrition, build wells and provide disaster relief in the United States and globally.

Adam Mueller

Lake Orion