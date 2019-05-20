Cimini, Ronald G.; 76, of Lake Orion

Ronald George Cimini; a lifelong resident of Lake Orion, entered eternal life on May 5, 2019 at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Hospital. He was the son of the late George and Alberta Cimini. Ron was 76-years-old. He was surrounded by loved ones and had a chance to say goodbye.

Ron was an entrepreneur with many businesses in his lifetime. In his later years he was a member of the Detroit Teamsters Local 337 Motion Picture Division where he worked until retirement.