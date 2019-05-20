Cimini, Ronald G.; 76, of Lake Orion

Ronald George Cimini; a lifelong resident of Lake Orion, entered eternal life on May 5, 2019 at the University of Michigan C.S. Mott Hospital. He was the son of the late George and Alberta Cimini. Ron was 76-years-old. He was surrounded by loved ones and had a chance to say goodbye.
Ron was an entrepreneur with many businesses in his lifetime. In his later years he was a member of the Detroit Teamsters Local 337 Motion Picture Division where he worked until retirement.
He was an avid sportsman and never missed an opening day. He lived quite a colorful life and always put a smile on the faces of all who had the chance to know him. He was a beloved, father, brother and friend. He will truly be missed.
Ron is survived by his children Steven, Shannon (Kellie), Andrea, Craig, Marissa and Aidan. He is also survived by grandchildren Hunter, Riley, Ethan, Christopher, Savanna, Derek and Jackson; as well as nephews Tyler, Dion and Ryan; and siblings Thomas (Julie), and Sandra (Kevin) .
A Celebration of life will be held on May 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The First Baptist Church, 255 Scripps Rd., Lake Orion MI 48360.
Ron will be deeply missed. I have allot of good memories with Ron . Hunting stories with Shannon and Ron are just a few. Rest In Peace.