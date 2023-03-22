Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals AB-2023-06, Wioletta Bilan, 2209 Indianwood Road, 09-04-300-002

* * * * * NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING * * * * *

The Charter Township of Orion Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, April 10, 2023,

at 7:00pm at the Orion Township Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan

48360, on the following matter:

AB-2023-06, Wioletta Bilan, 2209 Indianwood Road, 09-04-300-002

The petitioner is seeking 2 variances from Zoning Ordinance #78 – Zoned SF Article XXVII, Section 27.02

1. A 2,185.16-sq. ft. variance above the allowed Maximum Floor Area of Detached Accessory Buildings of

1,000-sq. ft. for existing sheds totaling 916.91-sq. ft, an existing 448-sq. ft. gazebo, an existing 1,057-sq. ft.

barn, and an existing 763.25-sq. ft. carport.

2. A 1,685.16-sq. ft. variance above the allowed Total Maximum Floor Area of All Accessory Buildings of

1,500-sq. ft. for existing sheds totaling 916.91-sq. ft, an existing 448-sq. ft. gazebo, an existing 1,057-sq. ft.

barn, and an existing 763.25-sq. ft. carport.

You may send correspondence regarding this case to the Charter Township of Orion, 2323 Joslyn Rd., Lake

Orion, MI 48360 to the attention of the Zoning Board of Appeals or send an email to

lharrison@oriontownship.org. You may also attend the public hearing in-person to express your views and/or

concerns.

A copy of the proposed ZBA application is on file in the Planning & Zoning Department and may be viewed

between the hours of 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday, until the date of the public hearing.

Orion Township will provide necessary and reasonable auxiliary aids, and services for individuals with

disabilities at the public hearing upon advance notice by writing or calling Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk,

2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360; (248) 391-0304, ext. 4001. Please contact the Clerk’s office at

least 72 hours in advance of the public hearing.

Dan Durham, Chairman

Zoning Board of Appeals

Charter Township of Orion