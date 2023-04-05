NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78

PC-22-29, BALDWIN VILLAGE FINAL PUD

REZONE AMENDMENT REQUEST

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, May 1,

2023, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323

Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning

Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-22-29, Baldwin Village Final Planned Unit Development Rezone/Map

Amendment Request, a request to rezone approximately 67 acres located at 4410

& 4408 S. Baldwin Rd., Sidwell No. 09-32-301-001, an unaddressed parcel

Sidwell No. 09-32-301-014 located at the NW corner of Morgan and S. Baldwin

Roads, an unaddressed parcel Sidwell No. 09-32-151-020 located north of 4408 S.

Baldwin, and 4292 S. Baldwin Sidwell No. 09-32-151-021 from R-1 (Single

Family Residential), SF (Suburban Farms) and BIZ (Brown Road Innovation

Zone) to PUD (Planned Unit Development). RED Equities, LLC, applicant.

A copy of the proposed ordinance amendment and PUD agreement may be examined by visiting

the Township website oriontownship.org under the Board of Trustees agenda tab and is also on

file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be

examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written

comments may be submitted before the meeting to Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at 2323 Joslyn Road.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion