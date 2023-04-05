NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78

PC-2021-90, RIDGEWOOD FINAL PUD

REZONE AMENDMENT REQUEST

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, May 1,

2023, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323

Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning

Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-2021-90, Ridgewood Final Planned Unit Development Rezone/Map

Amendment Request, a request to rezone approximately 11.37 acres located at

625 W. Clarkston Rd, Sidwell No. 09-15-226-007, an unaddressed vacant parcel

west of 625 W. Clarkston Rd., Sidwell No. 09-15-226-006, and an unaddressed

vacant parcel east of 625 W. Clarkston Rd., Sidwell No. 09-15-226-008 from R-1

(Single Family Residential) to PUD (Planned Unit Development). In-Site, LLC,

applicant.

A copy of the proposed ordinance amendment and PUD agreement may be examined by visiting

the Township website oriontownship.org under the Board of Trustees agenda tab and is also on

file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be

examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written

comments may be submitted before the meeting to Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at 2323 Joslyn Road.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion