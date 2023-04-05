NOTICE
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION
PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO ORD. 78
PC-2021-90, RIDGEWOOD FINAL PUD
REZONE AMENDMENT REQUEST
The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, May 1,
2023, to be held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323
Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, proposes to adopt a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning
Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of property, as follows:
PC-2021-90, Ridgewood Final Planned Unit Development Rezone/Map
Amendment Request, a request to rezone approximately 11.37 acres located at
625 W. Clarkston Rd, Sidwell No. 09-15-226-007, an unaddressed vacant parcel
west of 625 W. Clarkston Rd., Sidwell No. 09-15-226-006, and an unaddressed
vacant parcel east of 625 W. Clarkston Rd., Sidwell No. 09-15-226-008 from R-1
(Single Family Residential) to PUD (Planned Unit Development). In-Site, LLC,
applicant.
A copy of the proposed ordinance amendment and PUD agreement may be examined by visiting
the Township website oriontownship.org under the Board of Trustees agenda tab and is also on
file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be
examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Written
comments may be submitted before the meeting to Penny S. Shults, Clerk, at 2323 Joslyn Road.
Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Charter Township of Orion