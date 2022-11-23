Charter Township of Orion Notice of Public Hearing Community Development Block Grant Funds

Charter Township of Orion

Oakland County, Michigan

Notice of Public Hearing

Community Development Block Grant Funds

Notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Orion will hold a public hearing on the use

of Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing will be held on Monday, December

5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Orion Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360

for the purpose of hearing public comments on the Community Development Block Grant

(CDBG) Program Year 2023 application in the approximate amount of $54,159.00 to fund

eligible projects.

All interested citizens are requested to attend the Hearing. Comments will also be received in

writing or in person at the Supervisor’s Office, Orion Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road,

Lake Orion, MI 48360, until 3:30 p.m., Monday, December 5, 2022. Arrangements to reasonably

accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon

receiving 72-hour advance notice. Contact Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, at (248) 391-0304,

ext. 4001 for special services.

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

Charter Township of Orion

Publish in Lake Orion Review on 11-23-2022