Charter Township of Orion Notice of Public Hearing Community Development Block Grant Funds

Charter Township of Orion
Oakland County, Michigan
Notice of Public Hearing
Community Development Block Grant Funds
Notice is hereby given that the Charter Township of Orion will hold a public hearing on the use
of Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing will be held on Monday, December
5, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Orion Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360
for the purpose of hearing public comments on the Community Development Block Grant
(CDBG) Program Year 2023 application in the approximate amount of $54,159.00 to fund
eligible projects.
All interested citizens are requested to attend the Hearing. Comments will also be received in
writing or in person at the Supervisor’s Office, Orion Municipal Complex, 2323 Joslyn Road,
Lake Orion, MI 48360, until 3:30 p.m., Monday, December 5, 2022. Arrangements to reasonably
accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon
receiving 72-hour advance notice. Contact Penny S. Shults, Township Clerk, at (248) 391-0304,
ext. 4001 for special services.
Chris Barnett, Supervisor
Charter Township of Orion
Publish in Lake Orion Review on 11-23-2022