CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, NOVEMBER 1, 2022

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All members were present, except Trustee Dalrymple.

Invocation provided by Penny Shults. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $ 1,064,989.55 and payrolls of $275,254.47. Total

disbursement of funds was $1,340,244.02.

Presentation was heard by Brian Major and James Jenkins from Orion.Events.

Approved Agenda, as amended. Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting, October 17, 2022, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Special Meeting, Budget Work Session – October 17, 2022, as corrected.

Approved Peddler/Solicitors license application for Lake Orion Lions Club. The license application fee

was waived.

Received and filed the Third Quarter Treasurer’s Report.

Received and filed Board notice regarding proposed joint public hearing for PC-22-39, Hudson Square

PUD on November 16, 2022.

Scheduled public hearing on the CDBG 2023 allocation for Monday, December 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.

Authorized the purchase of two vault restroom units to be installed at Camp Agawam and on the Polly

Ann Trailway, at a total cost of $89,500.00.

Scheduled Budget Workshop with the Board of Trustees for November 21, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Board

Room at the Township Municipal Complex (2323 Joslyn Rd.) and authorized the Clerk to post

as an open meeting.

Approved the First Reading of PC-22-35, Township Initiated Text Amendment to Zoning Ord. #78,

Article XXX, Section 30.09, Performance Guarantees, and directed the Clerk to publish for

Second Reading to be held on December 5, 2022.

Approved the request for a different standard for roadway width and length for a private road to be 28.83

feet wide and 660 feet long for application LS-22-08 Pankau Boundary Adjustment.

Authorized the modification of the Consent Judgement between Brett Property (Parcel 09-02-126-021)

and the Charter Township of Orion by the Township Attorney.

Authorized tuition reimbursement request for Tandem Graves in an amount not to exceed $960.00,

contingent upon all requirements as listed in the Tuition Reimbursement Policy.

Approved the Township Supervisor to execute the contract to purchase the previously leased 2021 Dodge

Ram.

Received and filed the Police and Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed the Financial Statements and Manual Journal Entry Reports.

Received and filed the Building Department Third Quarter 2022 Report and Village permits.

Closed Executive Session began at 8:07 p.m. to discuss Labor Union Negotiations for the Fire

Department with Deanna Calloway from Human Resources.

Approved the November 1, 2022 draft of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the Charter

Township of Orion and The International Association of Fire Fighters Local 5342.

Meeting adjourned at 9:04 p.m. Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 11/02/2022 Chris Barnett, Supervisor