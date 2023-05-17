CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, MAY 15, 2023

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. All Members were present.

Held Closed Executive Session at 6:31 p.m. to discuss Attorney Opinion.

Reconvened meeting at 7:03 p.m.

Invocation by Chris Barnett. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Held 2023 Truth-in-Budgeting Public Hearing to adopt the proposed millage rates to be levied

this year.

Recognized Lake Orion Community Schools Transportation Department as Citizens of the

Month for their fast response to transporting residents from Villa at Silverbell Estates

Nursing Home during a building fire.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $884,909.36 and payrolls in the amount of

$471,173.33. Total disbursement of funds was $1,356,082.69, as presented.

Approved Agenda, as presented.

Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting – May 1, 2023, as presented.

Approved reimbursement for Kevin Aiken, for Issues in World Politics and International Politics

of Human Rights course, in the amount of $4,500.00, contingent upon requirements in

the Tuition Reimbursement Policy.

Adopted the Resolution – Community Development Block Grant Program, Oakland County

Michigan, Urban County Qualification 2024-2026, and authorize participation in the

Oakland County Development Program for the years 2024, 2025, and 2026, and direct

the Supervisor to send a letter of intent to Oakland County with the Resolution.

Approved the maximum spending of $25.00 per vaccine for each employee choosing to receive

the flu vaccine in 2023.

Authorized the prepayment of the Oakland-Macomb Interceptor Drainage District Bond drain

assessment in the amount of $483,149.00 pursuant to the Special Assessment No. 1

relating to Drain Bonds, Series 2020B (2023 Issue) and direct the Clerk to forward an

executed and signed Prepayment Resolution to the Drainage Board for the Oakland-

Macomb Interceptor Drainage District no later than June 27, 2023.

Approved the HMGP Grant Agreement, authorize the Township Supervisor to execute the same,

and authorize the Budget & Procurement Director to make budget adjustments in the

amount of $250,153.05 in revenue to be collected and $263,319.00 for the expense of the

project with funds to come from the Capital Improvement Plan’s Fund Balance.

Awarded the bid for Screen-Printing, Embroidery, & Clothing apparel to Empire Printing for a

period of one-year, with the Township’s option to renew for two subsequent years.

Approved to dismiss the $85,000 in origination fees from the CIA and write off the liability.

Approved the 2023 Plumbing Inspector Agreement with Jody Kinjorski as an independent

contract inspector, in the amount of $1,685 for the remainder of May 2023 and $4,750.00

per month for June through December 2023, and authorize the Township Supervisor to

execute the same.

Adopted the Resolution establishing actual 2023 millage rates for the Charter Township of

Orion, as presented, and direct the Clerk and Supervisor to sign the 2023 tax rate request

and submit to Oakland County.

Approved the Township’s licensing authority for individuals to solicit donations from motorists

in the right-of-way.

Approved the Amendment to MARSA Consent Judgement, based on Attorney Opinion.

Approved the first reading for PC-2021-65, Township Initiated Text Amendment to Zoning

Ordinance #78, 2022 Zoning Ordinance Updates, Articles 2, 3, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 19, 20,

21, 22 ,23, 24, 26, 27, 29, 30, 34, and 35, and publish for the second reading and possible

approval/adoption on June 19, 2023.

Received and filed the 2023 NoHaz presentation.

Received and filed the Police/Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed Clerk’s Financial Statements and Manual Journal Entry Reports, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 8:28 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor