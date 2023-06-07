CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, JUNE 5, 2023

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 6:30 p.m. All Members were present, except Brian Birney, who was

absent with notice.

Held Closed Executive Session at 6:30 p.m. to discuss Confidential Legal Opinion.

Reconvened meeting at 7:06 p.m.

Invocation by Steve Sanders of Lake Orion Baptist Church. All rose for the Pledge of

Allegiance.

Drew Peters was recognized as Citizens of the Month for demonstrating an unwavering

commitment to improving the lives of those around him and providing a significant

impact on the community through youth programming and volunteering.

Student recognitions were presented to Avery Case and Joe DiJanni. Avery was recognized for

her contributions to the Environmental Resource Committee and providing an inspiring

example of leadership and civic mindedness through volunteerism. Joe was recognized

for his outstanding achievement in completing a Work Based Learning program with the

Orion Township Fire Department, where he demonstrated commitment, hard work, and

dedication to achieving his goals.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $825,171.44 and payrolls in the amount of

$482,296.95 Total disbursement of funds was $1,307,468.39, as presented.

Approved Agenda, as presented.

Approved Consent Agenda, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting – May 15, 2023.

Approved Minutes – Public Hearing, Truth-in-Budgeting Millage Rates, May 15, 2023.

Adopted the 2023 West Nile Virus Resolution.

Approved the Agreement for Water Debt for 3912 Maybee Rd. Lake Orion, MI, 48359, with an

effective date of May 19, 2023.

Approved Mr. Rider, Mr. Jennings, Mr. Marrocco, Mr. Glass, Mr. Grant, Mr. Schwartz, and Mr.

Nykell’s solicitors’ license applications and issued seven licenses under Ordinance No.

95, with the understanding that all requirements of the ordinance will be complied with.

Approved Mr. Boones peddlers license application and issued a peddler’s license under

Ordinance No. 95, with the understanding that all requirements of the ordinance be

complied with.

Adopted Resolutions to award the Township Class “C” Liquor Licenses to Willow Creek

Entertainment, LLC and Sweet Amy’s Eating House, conditioned upon the execution of a

contract requiring approval of all building plans, securing building permits, and the

breaking of the ground on the applicants’ proposed sites within six months of today.

Approved the request from Orion.Events to waive the noise ordinance as specified in their May

9, 2023 communication to the Township, for select shows at Wildwood Amphitheater.

Authorized two change orders to the existing Camp Agawam Beach Expansion contract to

include OHM-Construction Services not to exceed $7,890; G2 Consulting Services not to

exceed $5,000; and the installation of two sand volleyball courts at Civic Center Park at a

total cost not to exceed $65,146.00, awarded to Highland Services.

Accepted the resignation of full-time Building Maintenance Worker, Alvin Bothwell, with

regret, based on submitted letter dated May 30, 2023 and effective July 1, 2023.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, JUNE 5, 2023

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Authorized the hiring of David Curry as full-time Code Enforcer, a Level 5 Technical Union

position, at the 3 Year hourly rate of $24.04 with full benefits effective June 15, 2023,

pending results of Background Check, Physical and Drug Screening.

Authorized the transfer of personnel, budget, and responsibilities between Public Services and

Parks, Recreation, & Facilities, effective June 15, 2023.

Approved the Assembly Application submitted for the Canterbury Village BBQ Festival to take

place on August 4, 5, and 6, 2023 at 2325 Joslyn Ct., Lake Orion, MI 48360.

Authorized the EMS Coordinator and/or Fire Interim Chief to purchase ten sets of Ballistic

Protective Equipment, in an amount not to exceed $13,948.80.

Approved the First Reading of the Amendment to Ordinance 95, Peddlers and Solicitors

Regulation and authorize the Clerk to publish and set the second reading for July 3, 2023.

Approved and authorized the 2023-2024 IWC Rates, as presented, and set the Water and Sewer

Rates at $3.99 per unit of water, the flat sewer monthly billing of $36.48 and commercial

sewer billing of $3.43 per unit of water over 10 units of water billed, effective

July 1, 2023, and update the Water & Sewer Regulations to reflect the approved rates.

Received and filed the Police/Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed Clerk’s Financial Statements and Manual Journal Entry Reports, as presented.

Received and filed the Orion Township Public Library year-end financial statements,

December 31, 2022, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 8:18 pm Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 6/14/2023 Chris Barnett, Supervisor