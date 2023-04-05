CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES
SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, APRIL 3, 2023
ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360
Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members were present.
Invocation by Pastor Josh Yates from The River Church. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance,
presented by Troop Pack #233.
Proclamation presented to proclaim April 21 be celebrated as Arbor Day in Orion Township.
Approved payment of bills in the amount of $429,696.79 and payrolls in the amount of
$302,224.33. Total disbursement of funds was $731,921.12, as presented.
Approved Agenda, as amended.
Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.
Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting – March 20, 2023, as presented.
Approved Minutes – Public Hearing, Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant, March 20,
2023, as presented.
Approved the purchase of 15 helmets, 15 pairs of boots, and 35 pairs of gloves for the Fire
Department from Municipal Emergency Services, not to exceed $16,745.00.
Approved the Solicitation Request from Seventh-day Adventist Church from July 4th
– August
10th, and because the solicitation is on behalf of a non-profit organization, waive the
requirements of Sections 4,5,6, and 8.
Approved the Request for Temporary Street Closure (Road Crossing) at Joslyn Rd. &
Greenshield, Polly Ann Trail & W Scripps Rd., and Polly Ann Trail & Joslyn Rd. for the
Franken Frenzy 5k/10k Run on October 21, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Approved the Resolution of the Orion Township Board of Trustees to Adopt the Orion Township
Emergency Operations Support Plan and authorized Assistant Fire Chief Pender to return
the copy to the county and distribute as required.
Awarded Fire Station 4 Roof Repair to Rapid Roofing and authorized the Assistant Fire Chief to
sign the construction contracts and commence work with Township Construction
Manager Cunningham-Limp, for a total project cost not exceeding $205,000, and
authorized the Budget & Procurement Director to make the necessary budget
adjustments.
Awarded the bid for construction of the Camp Agawam beach expansion project to Highland
Services, LLC, at a cost not to exceed $88,815.00.
Approved the hourly Board of Review pay to $20.00 per hour, effective March 1, 2023.
Approved the Resolution to Participate in the Opioid Settlement that will allow the Charter
Township of Orion to register as a settlement participant and authorize the Township
Clerk to certify and file the same.
Awarded Curbco the contract for 2023 General Landscape Maintenance and Trash Pickup, at a
cost not exceeding $160,397.00.
Approved the request for the Doheny Company to build out the vactor truck in an amount, not
exceeding $549,502.46, with budgeted funds from the 2024 budget.
Awarded mowing services to Superiorscape along the Baldwin Rd. corridor between April 15th
and November 15th, in the amount of $35,392.00.
Approved the second reading for PC-23-02, Lapeer Rd. and Silverbell Rd. Rezone Request,
requesting to rezone land north of and surrounding 4285 S. Lapeer Rd., Parcel 09-35-
200-032 from Office Professional to Limited Industrial.
Approved the second reading for PC-23-03, Lapeer Rd. Burger King Rezone Request, regarding
to rezone 1155 S. Lapeer Rd., Parcel 09-14-226-011 from Office Professional to Business
Professional.
Approved the first reading of PC-2021-90, Ridgewood Final PUD Rezone/Map Amendment, and
Agreement to rezone the property from Single Family Residential, to Planned Unit
Development.
Received and filed the Police/Fire Reports, as presented.
Received and filed Clerks Financial Statements and Manual Journal Entry Reports, as presented.
Meeting adjourned at 7:47 pm Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Publish: 4/12/2023 Chris Barnett, Supervisor