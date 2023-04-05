CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, APRIL 3, 2023

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Called meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. All Members were present.

Invocation by Pastor Josh Yates from The River Church. All rose for Pledge of Allegiance,

presented by Troop Pack #233.

Proclamation presented to proclaim April 21 be celebrated as Arbor Day in Orion Township.

Approved payment of bills in the amount of $429,696.79 and payrolls in the amount of

$302,224.33. Total disbursement of funds was $731,921.12, as presented.

Approved Agenda, as amended.

Approved Consent Agenda, as amended.

Approved Minutes – Regular Meeting – March 20, 2023, as presented.

Approved Minutes – Public Hearing, Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant, March 20,

2023, as presented.

Approved the purchase of 15 helmets, 15 pairs of boots, and 35 pairs of gloves for the Fire

Department from Municipal Emergency Services, not to exceed $16,745.00.

Approved the Solicitation Request from Seventh-day Adventist Church from July 4th

– August

10th, and because the solicitation is on behalf of a non-profit organization, waive the

requirements of Sections 4,5,6, and 8.

Approved the Request for Temporary Street Closure (Road Crossing) at Joslyn Rd. &

Greenshield, Polly Ann Trail & W Scripps Rd., and Polly Ann Trail & Joslyn Rd. for the

Franken Frenzy 5k/10k Run on October 21, 2023 from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Approved the Resolution of the Orion Township Board of Trustees to Adopt the Orion Township

Emergency Operations Support Plan and authorized Assistant Fire Chief Pender to return

the copy to the county and distribute as required.

Awarded Fire Station 4 Roof Repair to Rapid Roofing and authorized the Assistant Fire Chief to

sign the construction contracts and commence work with Township Construction

Manager Cunningham-Limp, for a total project cost not exceeding $205,000, and

authorized the Budget & Procurement Director to make the necessary budget

adjustments.

Awarded the bid for construction of the Camp Agawam beach expansion project to Highland

Services, LLC, at a cost not to exceed $88,815.00.

Approved the hourly Board of Review pay to $20.00 per hour, effective March 1, 2023.

Approved the Resolution to Participate in the Opioid Settlement that will allow the Charter

Township of Orion to register as a settlement participant and authorize the Township

Clerk to certify and file the same.

Awarded Curbco the contract for 2023 General Landscape Maintenance and Trash Pickup, at a

cost not exceeding $160,397.00.

Approved the request for the Doheny Company to build out the vactor truck in an amount, not

exceeding $549,502.46, with budgeted funds from the 2024 budget.

Awarded mowing services to Superiorscape along the Baldwin Rd. corridor between April 15th

and November 15th, in the amount of $35,392.00.

Approved the second reading for PC-23-02, Lapeer Rd. and Silverbell Rd. Rezone Request,

requesting to rezone land north of and surrounding 4285 S. Lapeer Rd., Parcel 09-35-

200-032 from Office Professional to Limited Industrial.

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION BOARD OF TRUSTEES

SYNOPSIS, REGULAR MEETING MONDAY, APRIL 3, 2023

ORION TOWNSHIP HALL 2323 JOSLYN ROAD, LAKE ORION, MICHIGAN 48360

Approved the second reading for PC-23-03, Lapeer Rd. Burger King Rezone Request, regarding

to rezone 1155 S. Lapeer Rd., Parcel 09-14-226-011 from Office Professional to Business

Professional.

Approved the first reading of PC-2021-90, Ridgewood Final PUD Rezone/Map Amendment, and

Agreement to rezone the property from Single Family Residential, to Planned Unit

Development.

Received and filed the Police/Fire Reports, as presented.

Received and filed Clerks Financial Statements and Manual Journal Entry Reports, as presented.

Meeting adjourned at 7:47 pm Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Publish: 4/12/2023 Chris Barnett, Supervisor