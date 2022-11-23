NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-292

PC-2021-70, GRANDVIEW 3120 S. LAPEER RD. REZONE REQUEST

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, November

15, 2021, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360,

contingent on completion of the necessary property sale within 90 days, with available

extensions, adopted a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to allow the rezoning of

property, as follows:

PC-2021-70, Grandview 3120 S. Lapeer Rd. Rezone Request, a request to rezone

approximately 17.44 acres of 3120 S. Lapeer Rd. located on the west side of

Lapeer Road south of Waldon Road, Sidwell No. 09-26-151-019, from Rec-2

(Recreation-2) to RM-1 (Multiple Family Residential 1) and approximately 4.21

acres from Rec-2 (Recreation-2) to GB (General Business). Joseph P. Salome

(Grandview Building, Inc.), applicant.

After receiving the necessary approval from the Board of Trustees for extensions, the property

sale was completed on September 30, 2022, allowing the adoption of said map amendment to

Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance to be finalized.

Complete copies of the Ordinance can be viewed on the Township’s website,

www.oriontownship.org and also are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn

Road, Lake Orion, Michigan, 48360, where they may be examined during normal business

hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion