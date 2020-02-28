Chapdelaine, Robert D. Sr.; 88, of Oxford

Robert D. Chapdelaine Sr., of Oxford, passed away on February 23, 2020. He was 88-years-old. Robert is the beloved husband of the late Margaret Ann; loving father of Robert Chapdelaine Jr., Maria (Michael) Harrington and Cheri Maduri; beloved grandfather of Emily, Margaret, Michael, Catherine, Brigid, Dominic, Rachel, Joseph and the late Grace; and dear brother of Barbara (the late Jack) Edelen and Gus (Darlene) Chapdelaine.

Robert was born on September 25, 1931 to Delmo and Abigail Chapdelaine. He was a 1949 graduate of St. Frederick High School and upon retiring from Pontiac Motors after 38 years he went on to work for the Guest House, eventually retiring after 11 years. Robert was also a US Navy Veteran having served on the USS St. Paul as a Radio Operator.

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10:30 a.m. until the time of mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Road, in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m. with Rosary at 6:30 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint St., Lake Orion. Memorial contributions may be made to the Baldwin Center in Pontiac.