Celebrate July 4 weekend at Rib Fest at Canterbury Village

Canterbury develops into premier event center in Orion area

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

ORION TWP. — What’s a better way to celebrate Fourth of July than with an abundance of barbecue? Barbecue is a typical Fourth of July staple, even for those who prefer to stay off the lake.

From July 1-4, the fifth annual Michigan Rib Fest is back at Canterbury Village with fun for the whole family.

“People can expect some great food and some great entertainment,” said Keith Aldridge, owner of Canterbury Village. “We have six national barbecue vendors coming. That means that they travel around the country to big festivals and big events to showcase their food. So, there’s going to be a ton of good eats. Obviously, (there will be) local barbecue food trucks. So, lots of fun, lots of good food. Come hungry.”

The event will feature face painting, live music, monster truck rides, wrestlers, bounce houses, pig races and more.

Live music, presented by Orion.Events, will take place across the street at Wildwood Amphitheater, featuring music from Motor City legend Mitch Ryder, Forever 27, tribute bands for KISS, David Bowie and the Allman Brothers, and tributes to Bob Seger and Kenny Rogers.

“Come out, have a good time. Have a little stay-cation because gas is so expensive,” Aldridge said. “We just finished Taco Fest, one of the biggest Taco Fest’s in Michigan and Rib Fest is the biggest Rib Fest in Michigan. Lot’s of fun stuff to do at Canterbury.”

Rib Fest is produced by Friends of the Castle, Canterbury’s non-profit organization that seeks to maintain the historic ground at Canterbury Village and Wildwood Farms.

Tickets are available to purchase at www.MichiganRibFest.com. Event hours are Friday from 4-10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 5 – 10 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 5-10 p.m., and Monday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and from 5-8 p.m.

Canterbury Village has become a hub for events and festivals over the past several years, with many state and regional events taking place in the summertime, as well as during the holiday season.

“There was really only one way to make the property work, in my eyes, and that was to turn it into a family event center,” Aldridge said. “The buildings are so unique, the grounds are so beautiful, it’s a fun place to hangout and we have a lot of great vendors out here.”