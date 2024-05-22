Cardell Mason, 94, of Lake Orion

Cardell Mason of Lake Orion passed away on May 19, 2024 at 94 years of age.

Cardell is survived by his loving wife Judy, with whom he has shared 68 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children, Carol and Sue; his grandchildren, Joe, Daniel and Andy; and his great grandchildren, Ashley, Claire, Mila, Nolan and Alaina.

Cardell was born in Franklin, North Carolina. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and later retired from General Motors after many years.

Burial with Military Honors will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

Arrangements were entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home.