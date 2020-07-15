C-Pub at Canterbury raises $10,000 for Lake Orion family

In June, Dylan Kade, 2019 graduate of Lake Orion High School was hospitalized for what was believed to be Bacterial Meningitis. Later, Kade was moved to the University of Michigan Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor where he was diagnosed with Encephalitis, causing cognitive impairment and was moved into the PICU for strict monitoring.

The Kade Family lives in Lake Orion with Dylan’s mother, Mary Kay, a local hairstylist, as the family’s sole source of income. As hospital bills began to pile, a family friend, Beth Hepburn-Schoenberg, took it upon herself to organize a GoFundMe campaign to aid the family financially.

Since then, thousands have donated to the campaign raising nearly $80,000 by July 14.

On July 9, the C-Pub at Canterbury Village held a fundraiser for Dylan selling pizza’s at $20 and then matching the amount raised.

Many community members turned out to show their support and Hepburn-Schoenberg announced the next day that they had raised $10,000.

Donations can still be made to the Kade family can be made through GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/f/dylan-kade-amp-family-funds or by searching “Dylan Kade & Family Funds.

See the July 8 issue of The Lake Orion Review for the previous story.

— Megan Kelley