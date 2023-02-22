Breaking and entering, theft from vehicle incidents on the rise in Orion Township

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

ORION TWP. — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Substation in Orion Township has received an increase in calls about thefts from vehicles and breaking and entering into residents’ homes over the past few months and residents are advised to take precautions.

“We are receiving many more larcenies from vehicles and breaking and entering calls as the winter progresses. This is due to the usual expectation of people being out of town for vacation,” said Lt. Darren Ofiara, commander of the Orion Township Substation. “This is township wide, and my (deputies and detectives) are working on it.”

Ofiara recommends residents take precautions when leaving their vehicles or homes.

“Lock cars and hide any valuables. If you have a home alarm, please activate it and if (you are) out of the area please notify a trusted neighbor to keep an eye on the house and/or let us know so we can provide extra patrols,” Ofiara said.

Some recent incidents include:

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a home invasion on the 600 block of Shrewsbury Drive.

Deputies went to check on the home at 8:33 p.m. Feb. 8 after an alarm went off. Upon checking the home, they noticed a broken window. Deputies then checked the interior of the residence but did not locate anyone inside.

The homeowners were notified and told deputies that their son would be checking the residence.

At 6:47 a.m. Feb. 17, deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Prairie Lane for a theft from an automobile report.

A 51-year-old Orion Township man told deputies that someone stole a Smith & Wesson firearm and papers from his vehicle overnight. There was no damage to the vehicle and no suspects or witnesses at this time.

Detectives will be following up with all incidents.

Anyone with information on these or any other incidents should contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Township Substation.