Bonnie Van Wagoner, 70, of Lake Orion

Bonnie Arlene Van Wagoner of Lake Orion passed away on May 3, 2021. She was 70.

Bonnie was the dear sister of Sharon Sheamer, Mitchell Melle, Londa Wheeler and Robin Melle; loving aunt of Billy Joe, William, Ross, Skyelar and Aiden.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ludlo and Helen Melle.

Bonnie loved her family more than anything and kept them together every year by planning the family reunions. She was a wonderful hostess who made everyone feel at home.

Bonnie was a lifelong resident of Lake Orion, where she touched many lives in the community.

She worked at Wojo’s Greenhouse and her friendly personality will be remembered by all of her customers. She loved gardening and planted tomatoes and herbs to make her homemade salsa every year.

She was also proud of her years as a Blackjack dealer in Reno, Nevada.

Bonnie will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.

The family will receive friends for a visitation from 2-5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, in Lake Orion.

Masks will be required for those attending.

