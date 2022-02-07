Barbara Sue Miller of Lake Orion

Barbara Sue Miller boarded her angelic flight to the afterlife on February 3, 2022. She entered life in Detroit on April 18, 1941, as a daughter of Inez and John Hall.

She graduated from Royal Oak Kimball High School and earned two master’s degrees in the education field at Oakland University. Barb spent her teaching career in Lake Orion.

Barb was pre-deceased by her parents, her husbands, Ralph Hilborn and David Dietz, her sister Charlotte Crawford, her brothers Kenneth (Ann), Jack (Barbara) and Eldon Hall and her stepsons Timothy Miller and Keith Bruns.

Barb is survived by her husband Robert, her sister Elaine Schmittler (Larry), her daughter Deanne Hilborn, her son Daniel Hilborn, her stepson Robert Miller (Heather), her stepdaughters Sharon Stambaugh (Stan), Rene Bruns, Valerie Stanbury (Steve), 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews

After enjoying many years of teaching grade school, Barb retired and worked part-time for her friend at Edco Publishing Company. Once retired, Barb and Bob started traveling the world. They visited 18 countries, including Scandinavia, Europe, Russia, Africa, South America, Asia, India, Canada as well as Alaska and Hawaii.

Some of their best memories were the Terra Cotta Soldiers and the Great Wall in China, seeing the palaces in Russia, Heli-hiking glaciers in the Canadian Rockies, river rafting in British Columbia, a balloon safari and viewing Mt Kilimanjaro in Kenya. Her husband, Robert, an avid Trout and Salmon fly-fisherman, often brought his fly rod and vest equipment on their trips.

Barb loved to furnish and landscape their homes in Rochester Hills and Houghton Lake, even after receiving her pancreatic cancer diagnosis last August. Barb was also a volunteer for the Assistance League of Southeast Michigan and was a member of the Alpha Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority.

She continued to do all the things she loved until suffering a stroke in January. Her favorite way to spend time was giving and doing things with her family and friends.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Assistance League of Southeast Michigan or Alpha Lambda Scholarship c/o Carol Schlicht, 175 Barrington Circle, Lake Orion, 48360.

