Barbara A. Manderville, 78, of Oxford

Barbara Ann Manderville, age 78, of Oxford (formerly of Lapeer) passed away at Pomeroy Living Nursing Home on Monday May 31, 2021.

Barbara was born April 22, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to parents John (Jack) and Melrose (Chaffee) Wagnitz.

She graduated from Royal Kimball High School in 1961. She retired from Oxford Savings Bank in 2005 after a very long successful career with many promotions, before she became a Bank Officer.

Barbara is survived by her son Mark Manderville of Wisconsin; sister-in-law Sandra Wagnitz of Michigan; sister and brother-in-law Diane and William Brown of Michigan; nieces Shannon Simpson of Michigan, Kristina Wood of Nevada; nephew Brian Wagnitz of Michigan; and ex-husband Duane Manderville of Kentucky.

Barbara enjoyed gardening, traveling and making crafts; especially her beautiful unique handmade custom cards that she always sent to friends and family that brought a smile.

She will be known by all as a truly kind, gentle, giving and sweet woman.

Barbara was preceded in death by her daughter Tammi Manderville; brothers Ronald Wagnitz and Richard Wagnitz; niece Jennifer Wagnitz; and her parents.

Following Barbara’s own wishes, cremation will be entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion with a burial at White Chapel Cemetery in Troy.

