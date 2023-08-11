Anita Mundy, 99, of Lake Orion

Anita Jean Cooper Mundy died on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in Lake Orion, Michigan where she had resided since 1960. She was 99 years old.

Anita was born on June 18, 1924 in Utica, Michigan to George Edwin Cooper and Ada Anna Dentel Cooper. She was the youngest of six children including Irving (Pete), Gerald (Jerry), Bernice (Bea), Evelyn, and Edwin. Born when her oldest brother was 18, Anita was an unexpected blessing.

Anita graduated from Utica High School in 1941 and graduated from Michigan State Normal College (now Eastern Michigan University) in 1945 with a degree in Business Education. She later recertified to Elementary Education.

In February of 1946, while still in Ypsilanti, Anita met Lewis Fay Mundy, who had returned to school after his WWII military service in the Army Air Corps. They married in September of that year in Utica, Michigan.

Over the years Anita and Lew lived in a number of small Michigan towns as Lew finished his Master’s Degree at the University of Michigan and then taught in a variety of places. These included Ypsilanti, Willow Run, Sandusky, Saline, Jackson, Reading, North Adams and, finally, Lake Orion.

After recertifying in Elementary Education, Anita taught at Blanche Sims Elementary in Lake Orion, then later at Thomas Elementary in Oxford before finishing her teaching career at Daniel Axford in Oxford. One of her proudest achievements was teaching her numerous first grade students to read.

Anita loved reading herself. She was also an accomplished needle crafter and her handmade sweaters and counted-cross stitch pieces were always welcome gifts. After retiring, Anita was part-owner of Knitcetera in Oxford where she combined her teaching and needlecraft skills to help others create heirlooms for their families.

Anita loved watching college and professional sports. She and Lew had Michigan football season tickets for decades and she never missed watching a Detroit Pistons game on TV. Anita loved nature and taught her children to notice and appreciate its beauty. She practiced mindfulness all her life.

Anita was a member of the Lake Orion United Methodist Church where she also served as a Stephen Minister. She was also a member of AAUW and ADK Teachers Sorority.

Anita is survived by her children Susan Mundy, Robert (Susan) Mundy, Thomas (Rattanaporn) Mundy, Patricia (Lee) Mundy Dowd; grandchildren Michael (Chrissie) Mundy, Katharine (Peter) Ehmann, James (Gina) Mundy, Gretchen (Vance) Boyd, Mairi Mundy Dowd, Emily Mundy Dowd, Connor Mundy Dowd: great-grandchildren Abigail Mundy, Liliana Ehmann, Eliana Mundy, Maya Ehmann, Adelay Mundy, Hal Mundy, Liam Mundy, Everson Boyd, Dylan Boyd; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband Lewis Fay Mundy, her parents and siblings.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Lake Orion United Methodist Church. The family will welcome friends for visitation on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 from 2-5 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion. The family suggests memorial donations to the Orion Township Library or to Folds of Honor/Trevor Blaylock.

Reflections may be shared at www.sparksgriffin.com.