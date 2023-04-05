CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-293PC-23-02, LAPEER ROAD &  SILVERBELL ROAD DEVELOPMENT REZONE REQUEST

NOTICE

CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION

ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-293

PC-23-02, LAPEER ROAD & SILVERBELL ROAD

DEVELOPMENT REZONE REQUEST

The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, April 3,

2023, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323 Joslyn

Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to

allow the rezoning of property, as follows:

PC-23-02, Lapeer Road and Silverbell Road Development Rezone Request, a

request to rezone approximately 16.56 acres of vacant land, located north of and

surrounding 4285 S. Lapeer Road, Sidwell No. 09-35-200-032, from OP (Office

Professional) to LI (Limited Industrial). Eric Hicks, applicant.

Copies of the Ordinance are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn, Lake

Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30

p.m., Monday through Friday.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Charter Township of Orion