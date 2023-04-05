CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-293PC-23-02, LAPEER ROAD &  SILVERBELL ROAD DEVELOPMENT REZONE REQUEST

NOTICE
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF ORION
ADOPTION OF ORDINANCE 78-293
PC-23-02, LAPEER ROAD & SILVERBELL ROAD
DEVELOPMENT REZONE REQUEST
The Charter Township of Orion Board of Trustees, at the regular meeting of Monday, April 3,
2023, held at 7:00 p.m., at the Orion Township Municipal Complex Board Room, 2323 Joslyn
Rd, Lake Orion, Michigan 48360, adopted a map amendment to Ord. 78, Zoning Ordinance, to
allow the rezoning of property, as follows:
PC-23-02, Lapeer Road and Silverbell Road Development Rezone Request, a
request to rezone approximately 16.56 acres of vacant land, located north of and
surrounding 4285 S. Lapeer Road, Sidwell No. 09-35-200-032, from OP (Office
Professional) to LI (Limited Industrial). Eric Hicks, applicant.
Copies of the Ordinance are on file in the office of the Township Clerk, 2323 Joslyn, Lake
Orion, Michigan, 48360, and may be examined during normal business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30
p.m., Monday through Friday.
Penny S. Shults, Clerk
Charter Township of Orion