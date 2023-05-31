2022 Water Quality Report for The Village of Lake Orion

Water Supply Serial Number: 3740

This report covers the drinking water quality for [The

Village of Lake Orion for the 2022 calendar year. This

information is a snapshot of the quality of the water

that we provided to you in 2022. Included are details

about where your water comes from, what it contains,

and how it compares to United States Environmental

Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) and state standards.

Your water comes from the Detroit Water Treatment

Plant north of Port Huron. The plant draws surface

water from Lake Huron in the plant for treatment

through a 16-foot diameter tunnel, which extends five

miles out into Lake Huron. The average depth of the

pipe is 190 feet, and at the intake it is 45 feet above

the bottom of the lake. The State performed an

assessment of our source water to determine the

susceptibility or the relative potential of

contamination. The susceptibility rating is on a

seven-tiered scale from "very-low" to "very-high"

based on geologic sensitivity, well construction, water

chemistry and contamination sources.

There are no significant sources of contamination in

our water supply.

If you would like to know more about this report,

please contact: Darwin McClary at the Village of Lake

Orion, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48462. Call

by phone to, 248-693-8391. Email the Village

Manager at mcclaryd@lakeorion.org, or visit our

website at lakeorion.org.

Contaminants and their presence in water:

Drinking water, including bottled water, may

reasonably be expected to contain at least small

amounts of some contaminants. The presence of

contaminants does not necessarily indicate that

water poses a health risk. More information about

contaminants and potential health effects can be

obtained by calling the U.S. EPA’s Safe Drinking

Water Hotline (800-426-4791).

Vulnerability of sub-populations: Some people

may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking

water than the general population. Immuno-

compromised persons such as persons with cancer

undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have

undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS

or other immune systems disorders, some elderly,

and infants can be particularly at risk from infections.

These people should seek advice about drinking

water from their health care providers. U.S.

EPA/Center for Disease Control guidelines on

appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by

Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants

are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline

(800-426-4791).

Sources of drinking water: The sources of drinking

water (both tap water and bottled water) include

rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and

wells. Our water comes from wells. As water travels

over the surface of the land or through the ground, it

dissolves naturally-occurring minerals and, in some

cases, radioactive material, and can pick up

substances resulting from the presence of animals or

from human activity.

Contaminants that may be present in source

water include:

 Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and

bacteria, which may come from sewage treatment

plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock

operations and wildlife.

 Inorganic contaminants, such as salts and

metals, which can be naturally-occurring or result

from urban stormwater runoff, industrial or

domestic wastewater discharges, oil and gas

production, mining or farming.

 Pesticides and herbicides, which may come

from a variety of sources such as agriculture and

residential uses.

 Radioactive contaminants, which can be

naturally occurring or be the result of oil and gas

production and mining activities.

2

 Organic chemical contaminants, including

synthetic and volatile organic chemicals, which

are by-products of industrial processes and

petroleum production, and can also come from

gas stations, urban stormwater runoff, and septic

systems.

In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the

U.S. EPA prescribes regulations that limit the levels

of certain contaminants in water provided by public

water systems. Federal Food and Drug

Administration regulations establish limits for

contaminants in bottled water which provide the same protection for public health.