2022 Water Quality Report for The Village of Lake Orion
Water Supply Serial Number: 3740
This report covers the drinking water quality for [The
Village of Lake Orion for the 2022 calendar year. This
information is a snapshot of the quality of the water
that we provided to you in 2022. Included are details
about where your water comes from, what it contains,
and how it compares to United States Environmental
Protection Agency (U.S. EPA) and state standards.
Your water comes from the Detroit Water Treatment
Plant north of Port Huron. The plant draws surface
water from Lake Huron in the plant for treatment
through a 16-foot diameter tunnel, which extends five
miles out into Lake Huron. The average depth of the
pipe is 190 feet, and at the intake it is 45 feet above
the bottom of the lake. The State performed an
assessment of our source water to determine the
susceptibility or the relative potential of
contamination. The susceptibility rating is on a
seven-tiered scale from "very-low" to "very-high"
based on geologic sensitivity, well construction, water
chemistry and contamination sources.
There are no significant sources of contamination in
our water supply.
If you would like to know more about this report,
please contact: Darwin McClary at the Village of Lake
Orion, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48462. Call
by phone to, 248-693-8391. Email the Village
Manager at mcclaryd@lakeorion.org, or visit our
website at lakeorion.org.
Contaminants and their presence in water:
Drinking water, including bottled water, may
reasonably be expected to contain at least small
amounts of some contaminants. The presence of
contaminants does not necessarily indicate that
water poses a health risk. More information about
contaminants and potential health effects can be
obtained by calling the U.S. EPA’s Safe Drinking
Water Hotline (800-426-4791).
Vulnerability of sub-populations: Some people
may be more vulnerable to contaminants in drinking
water than the general population. Immuno-
compromised persons such as persons with cancer
undergoing chemotherapy, persons who have
undergone organ transplants, people with HIV/AIDS
or other immune systems disorders, some elderly,
and infants can be particularly at risk from infections.
These people should seek advice about drinking
water from their health care providers. U.S.
EPA/Center for Disease Control guidelines on
appropriate means to lessen the risk of infection by
Cryptosporidium and other microbial contaminants
are available from the Safe Drinking Water Hotline
(800-426-4791).
Sources of drinking water: The sources of drinking
water (both tap water and bottled water) include
rivers, lakes, streams, ponds, reservoirs, springs, and
wells. Our water comes from wells. As water travels
over the surface of the land or through the ground, it
dissolves naturally-occurring minerals and, in some
cases, radioactive material, and can pick up
substances resulting from the presence of animals or
from human activity.
Contaminants that may be present in source
water include:
Microbial contaminants, such as viruses and
bacteria, which may come from sewage treatment
plants, septic systems, agricultural livestock
operations and wildlife.
Inorganic contaminants, such as salts and
metals, which can be naturally-occurring or result
from urban stormwater runoff, industrial or
domestic wastewater discharges, oil and gas
production, mining or farming.
Pesticides and herbicides, which may come
from a variety of sources such as agriculture and
residential uses.
Radioactive contaminants, which can be
naturally occurring or be the result of oil and gas
production and mining activities.
Organic chemical contaminants, including
synthetic and volatile organic chemicals, which
are by-products of industrial processes and
petroleum production, and can also come from
gas stations, urban stormwater runoff, and septic
systems.
In order to ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the
U.S. EPA prescribes regulations that limit the levels
of certain contaminants in water provided by public
water systems. Federal Food and Drug
Administration regulations establish limits for
contaminants in bottled water which provide the same protection for public health.