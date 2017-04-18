Last week’s issue of The Lake Orion Review had a rambling treatise from local jokester J.P. King (I will not be silenced!, April 12, 2017) regarding a comment I made about using the “View Points” section of the newspaper for informative, entertaining letters and not for personal vendettas.

It’s been said that laughter is the best medicine and if that be the case, then any missive or letter from Mr. King always evokes barrel laughs from me and many others, which is good healing from some of the troubles in our world.

In that regard, Jay Leno said it best: “You can’t stay mad at someone who makes you laugh.”

Now don’t get me wrong – I always welcome comments and rebuttals and criticisms from members of splinter groups with myopic opinions — and thus King’s ramblings always bring a smile to my face.

And as long as Lake Orion Review readers have set their expectations low on the reading of his comments, they will never be disappointed.

As much as I would like to continue this harangue with King, I have a policy of never engaging a man in a battle of wits when I detect that my opponent may be unarmed – it is just not fair.

And I suspect that Lake Orion Review readers have grown tired and wearisome, too, and thus I will not respond to King’s desultory comments anymore, as I prefer to write about issues that impact a broad spectrum of society and not just isolated personal sentiments.

— Bill Kalmar

Lake Orion resident