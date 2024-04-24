Lake Orion High School’s ‘Shrek the Musical’ opens Thursday

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — Shrek and Donkey are set to appear on stage this Thursday through Saturday at the Lake Orion High School Performing Arts Center for the school’s showing of “Shrek the Musical.”

LOHS senior Lucas Hyttinen is playing the production’s namesake green ogre and said “everything is falling together” for a good opening night performance on Thursday, April 25, at 7 p.m.

Lighting crew member and senior Christopher Miller said the cast and crew are feeling great about the show and that everyone is stepping up to get the musical ready.

“On the lighting side of things, we’re really on track to have a great opening night,” Miller said. “So, we’re excited for that.”

For $12, and $10 for students and seniors, guests can see LOHS’s adaptation of the award-winning DreamWork’s film, which includes an orchestra, custom-built sets, costumes, songs and dances.

“I think people who will come to see the show, especially opening night, are really going to have a great time,” Miller said. “While it does follow the same plotline as the movie, the creative direction that we’ve taken with it is really unique.”

LOHS Thespian Troupe 2898 will also perform the musical on April 26 and 27 at 7 p.m., along with a matinee on April 27 at noon. To buy tickets and to find more information, visit www.lakeorionschools.org/high-school-home/departments/fine-and-performing-arts/theatrical-arts.