Yes on NOTA millage! No to Parks & Rec. millage!

The parks and trails are good, but the priority should be fixing the roads. There are so many craters, you would think you were on the moon!

That would be a smarter use of the taxpayers’ money, don’t you think?

J.P. King

Lake Orion

Editor’s Note: A NOTA (North Oakland Transportation Authority) millage request and an Orion Twp. Parks & Recreation millage request will be on the Aug.7 primary election ballotts.

The Review will have coverage of the primary election and millage requests in upcoming issues.