Wright, Joshua; 35, of Oxford

Joshua Wright; of Oxford; age 35; passed away on October 12, 2017. Josh is the son of Susan Petrusha and David Wright; and brother of Robert, Kelly and Julie. He also survived by his grandparents; great grandmother; and aunts and uncles. Josh was a loving son, brother, grandson and nephew.

He was good hearted, determined and very tech savvy. He enjoyed fishing and video games. Josh was the kind of person that was all the way in or all the way out.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion with visitation from 2-4 p.m. Memories may be shared with the family at www.sparksgriffin.com