Wiseman, Phyllis; 89, formerly of Lake Orion

Phyllis Wiseman; of Waterford; formerly of New Port Richey, Florida and Lake Orion, Michigan; passed away February 28, 2017 at the age of 89. Phyllis is the beloved wife of the late Wilfred; loving mother of Trudy (Jerry) Carney of Lake Orion, Tom (Gail) Wiseman of White Lake and Vickie (Neil) McCallum of Oxford; dear grandmother of Brian (Lisa) Carney of Lake Orion, Colleen (Chad) Griffith of Oxford, Rachel (Collin) O’Keefe of Milford, Tony (Lauren) Wiseman of Highland and Michael (fiancée Stephanie) Wiseman of White Lake; and great grandmother of 7.

Phyllis was a long time member of the Lake Orion United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 3, 2017 from 4-8pm at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:30am at the Lake Orion United Methodist Church. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Orion United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com