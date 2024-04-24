William B. Jueckstock, 93, of Farmington Hills

William B Jueckstock, age 93 of Farmington Hills, Michigan, a long time resident of Lake Orion, Michigan, passed away April 18th, 2024.

He was born on September 15, 1930 to Alphonse and Monica in Detroit. He attended Michigan State University, then served in the Marines in the Korean War.

His work career was diverse – enjoying many things, but mostly his life on Long Lake with his wife of 43 years, Marghretta “Gretta” Jueckstock, who preceded him in death on March 8, 2016. They enjoyed traveling together in their RV for almost a decade before settling down in N. Fort Myers, Florida in 1999. Upon Gretta’s passing he returned to Michigan.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his only sibling Alphonse Jr, and son Robert.

He is survived by three children Sherrill (David) McGraw, Robert’s wife (Jackie), Richard (Ranelle) Jueckstock and Karen (Timothy) Clouse; 16 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his sister-in-law Dorothy; nieces Sherri and Roxanne; and nephews Craig and Wesley.

Bill and Gretta will be laid to rest together at the Great Lakes Memorial Cemetery in Holly, Michigan.