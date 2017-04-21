Wedge, Tessa L.; 35, of Pontiac

Tessa Lynn Wedge; of Pontiac; passed away on April 2, 2017 at the age of 35. Tessa is the beloved daughter of John E. Wedge and Sherry L. Shane; dear sister of Cory R. Wedge and the late Lea M. Wedge; loving aunt of Karma Jean and Joshua L. Shane; beloved granddaughter of Nancy and Harvey Hill of Lake Orion, Charles E. Wedge of Engadine and Jean Spencer of Lake Orion; dearest niece of Bill and Janice Wedge of Missouri; and special cousin of Chad and Candace, Hunter and Charlie Jr. Wedge of Missouri.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Reflections may be shared by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com