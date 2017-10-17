Walter, John I.; 90, formerly of Lake Orion

John I. Walter; of Lapeer and formerly of Lake Orion, passed away October 15, 2017at age 90.

John is the beloved husband of Shirley (nee Theunick) of 68 years. He is the loving father of Dawn (Michael) Duerr and Robyn (Larry) Marsh; proud Pa of Breanne (Matthew) Kelty and Devin (Lisa) Duerr; great-grandpa of Mallory, Lea and Cole; son of the late William and Catherine Walter; brother of Charlotte (late John), Patricia (Norma), Catherine (late Pat), the late William (late Jane) and the late Charles (late Maria); brother-in-law of the late James (Mary), late Gerald (late Jean) and late Bud (Lucky) Theunick. John is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

John was a WWII U.S. Army veteran and was retired from General Motors Company.

A Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, October 19, 2017 at 11 a.m. with in-state at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd., Lake Orion.

Inurnment will be at Eastlawn Cemetery.

Suggested memorials may be made to the church or Lourdes Nursing Home, Waterford.

Arrangements care of Modetz Funeral Home, Orion.

