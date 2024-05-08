Orion Art Center Mystery Art Stroll kicks off Art & Flower Fair

The Orion Art Center is hosting the third annual Mystery Art Stroll on May 17 to kick off the annual Art & Flower Fair.

The Mystery Art Stroll has become a town favorite, with attendees picking up their clue sheets at 6 p.m. at the Orion Art Center and then strolling through 10 downtown businesses, where local art is displayed, and guests solve the clues in an art hunt of sorts.

The last stop is Motor City Granite, where guests will have a ‘Taste of the Town’ from local restaurants, door prizes for those who answered all the riddles, a signature cocktail and two tickets for drinks at the beer tent on Anderson/Flint streets during the season opener at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 per person, with proceeds benefiting the Art Center’s arts programming throughout the year. Tickets are available at Orionartcenter.org.

The beer tent is open to the public on Friday and Saturday evenings with live music, no cover and live musical performances. Friday night is One Ton Trolley and Saturday night is the Flower Power Hippie Fest with “Itchicoo Park,” a 60s/70s Tribute band.

This year’s Art & Flower Fair will feature 100 vendors, a glass-blowing demonstrator all weekend, live children’s entertainment during the day and lots of other artistic delights.

The Orion Art Center’s mission is to bring art to the community through art classes, exhibits, workshops, scholarships, camps and special events.