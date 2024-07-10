Waldon Streight, 91

Waldon Roland Streight, 91, passed away on Saturday June 29, 2024.

Waldon is survived by his children Linda (Mark) Moran, Janet (Ken) Kobos and Richard (Summer) Streight; grandchildren, Jacquline, Kaitlyn, Zachary and Mason; great-grandson Jacob; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Gladys “Sue” Streight. (AKA: Waldon “Wrangler”).

Waldon started his life in De Soto, Iowa and lived most of his life in Madrid/Woodward, Iowa until Ford Motor Company gave him an offer he couldn’t refuse and moved him to Lake Orion, Michigan.

He was an outdoors man and loved hunting, fishing and golfing.

Waldon was a jack of all trades: HVAC, plumbing, auto body mechanic. He attended Iowa State University where he received his engineering degree. Waldon then started working for Ford Motor company tractor division. While working for Ford, Waldon was sent to Grenoble, France for one year. While working in France, he learned to ski and maybe learned a little French. Living in France did not improve his driving skills.

He was a dedicated family man and devout in his faith.

Everyone who knew Waldon, knew that golf was his passion. His wife, Sue, knew that all too well after 52 years of marriage. It was never too wet, too cold or too hot for golfing. She believed that retirement was really there to help Waldon lower his golf handicap. There are very few courses in Michigan that did not fear Waldon. Bald Mountain Golf Course and Indianwood Golf course were his “home” courses. He loved golf so much so that, in retirement, he worked at Indianwood where he made friends with everyone. Everywhere Waldon went, people knew him and loved him. He always had a smile and a bad dad joke ready.

Waldon retired from Ford at the ripe old age of 55. He coached several youth soccer teams and attended all of his son’s basketball and soccer games.

Waldon and Sue were active in the community and volunteered with FISH food bank for many years helping people of all ages.

Waldon was quite the “home handyman” – there was nothing that duct tape and caulk couldn’t fix, including his pants and shoes. You never would want to look under the kitchen sink! It would give you nightmares. The exception to the duct tape rule was his cars. They were not fancy but they were immaculate. Always clean, inside and out. Always running perfectly.

No funeral is planned. A celebration of life will be held later this year.

In lieu of flowers a donation to Oxford/Orion Fish or Walter Fraser Oxford American Legion Post 108 is appreciated.