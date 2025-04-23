LOCS board approves three bid awards

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Lake Orion Community Schools’ Board of Education approved three bid awards during a regular meeting on April 9.

The bids, a network bid, roofing bid for Paint Creek Elementary and a bid for devices could total well over $3 million.

The network bid was awarded to IT company All Covered for a network electronic system totaling $1,099,110.64. The district expects to receive a rebate through a universal E-rate request next year that would take the net expense for LOCS down to $554,404.36, according to LOCS documents. The project will be funded by series two or three of the 2018 bond funds.

“The full amount will be paid prior to that rebate,” Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Andrea Curtis said.

The bid for Paint Creek Elementary’s Roof replacement was awarded to Unlimited Construction for $447,758 and Superior Services RSH Inc for $179,062. LOCS also included allowances and contingencies for $158,682, bringing the total recommendation to $785,502.

“This funding will also come the 2018 bond series two or three,” Curtis said.

The LOCS Board of Education authorized administration to purchase laptops from Sehi Computer Products INC for staff and students in an amount not to exceed $3,669,540. The laptops will be purchased for sixth graders through LOHS seniors district wide, according to LOCS documents. Teacher and staff devices will be for elementary and middle school teachers, special education, administration and the technology and operations departments.

These devices will be funded by series two and/or three of the 2018 bond. Curtis called the purchase a “refresh of student, teacher and staff devices.”