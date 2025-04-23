Free summer concerts return to Wildwood on June 5

Free concerts will return to Wildwood Amphitheater this summer beginning June 5, and run through Aug. 14.

Shows will begin at 7 p.m., the first of 10 featuring North Oakland Concert band. Theo Gridiron and Friends will perform June 12, followed by Persuasion on June 19, Lake Orion High School’s band on June 26, Taylor Tucky on July 10, The Wayback Machine on July 17, The Yacht Seas on July 24, Stone Blossoms on July 31, 50 Amp Fuse on Aug. 7 and MOB Opera on Aug. 14.

The concerts are presented by Orion Township Parks and Recreation. For more information about the concerts and other performances visit orion.events. – J.G.