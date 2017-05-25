Waldon M.S. thespians shine in spring musical

On the evenings of May 11 and May 12, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr. was performed by Waldon Middle School’s cast and crew. The shows were sold out with “standing room only” available both nights.

Sitting in the director’s chair was Waldon’s choir director, Christina Buffa, with the assistance of student directors Alana Bennett and Alexa Espinoza.

The students shined on stage as they sang and acted with grace and confidence; their costumes, hair and make-up sealing the deal.

Buffa commented that the set was a huge undertaking and it was biggest and grandest to date at the school. The set included a working chandelier and a light up rose that dropped rose pedals during the show.

“This show was a tremendous group effort and it would not have been nearly as successful if we didn’t have help from parents and staff members,” Buffa said.