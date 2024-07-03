Village renews IT services agreement with Oakland County

The Lake Orion Village Council voted to renew its IT services with Oakland County on June 24.

The agreement includes five services that would last from 2024 through 2029, according to village documents. Services included are OakNet Connectivity, Court and Law Enforcement Management Information System (CLEMIS), ArcGIS Online, Data Sharing and Pictometry licensed products.

The services are provided at no cost by Oakland County, except for the CLEMIS system at $9,670 annually, according to village Manager Darwin McClary.

Council President Jerry Narsh said CLEMIS is used to dispatch police and fire units.

CLEMIS’s live-scan fingerprinting system is $2,880 and the mugshot capture system is $4,000.

Lake Orion is also a tier-one CLEMIS user, which costs $1,696, while the mobile-data computer system costs $1,094. — J.G.