VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION SYNOPSIS OF INTRODUCED ORDINANCE PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT NO. 26.95

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

SYNOPSIS OF INTRODUCED ORDINANCE

PROPOSED ZONING ORDINANCE AMENDMENT NO. 26.95

TEXT AMENDMENTS –

ADMINISTRATIVE STANDARDS

AND PROCEDURES

At its Regular Meeting of September 10, 2018, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for first reading Ordinance No. 26.95, an Ordinance to amend the Village of Lake Orion Zoning Ordinance, Article 19, Administrative Procedures and Standards, Section 19.05, Amendments.

The proposed amendment is to amend Article 19: Administrative Procedures and Standards by amending the following subsections of Section 19.05, Amendments:

· Subsection B, Application for Amendment

· Subsection C, Procedure for Processing an Amendment Application

The effect of this amendment is to provide a set of review considerations that would be applied to each rezoning application. Rezoning applications would be reviewed and evaluated based on a uniform set of criteria.

Second reading and adoption of this Ordinance will be considered by the Lake Orion Village Council at its Regular Meeting to be held on Monday, October 8, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. which will be held in the Village Council Chambers located at the Village Offices at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, MI 48362. The complete text of the Ordinance Amendment is on file in the office of the Village Clerk and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours Monday through Friday – 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM. The Administrative offices are located at 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, Michigan, 48362, Information is also available on the Village of Lake Orion website at www.lakeorion.org . For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk (248-693-8391 ext. 102) or galeczkas@lakeorion.org .

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: September 19, 2018

Posted: September 14, 2018