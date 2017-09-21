VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

SYNOPSIS OF

ADOPTED ORDINANCE

NO. ORDINANCE NO. 13.01

At its Regular Meeting of September 11, 2017, the Lake Orion Village Council accepted for second reading and adopted Ordinance No. 13.01, An Ordinance to amend Title XI. Business Regulations, Chapter 110: Peddlers, Itinerant Merchants, and Solicitors.

The effect of this Ordinance is to license and regulate the movement, location, business practices and hours of operation of commercial vendors, peddlers and solicitors in the Village; to reduce vehicular and pedestrian traffic congestion; to promote the safe use of the streets and sidewalks; to protect the citizens’ quiet enjoyment and peace while leaving ample business opportunity and means for commercial vendors, peddlers and solicitors; and to protect the health, safety and welfare of the people of the Village.

This Ordinance is effective upon the publication of this synopsis. The complete text of the Ordinance is on file in the office of the Village Clerk located at 21 E, Church St., Lake Orion, Michigan and available for public inspection during regular Village office hours, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For additional information, please contact the Village Clerk at 248-693-8391 ext. 102 or galeczkas@lakeorion.org

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish: The Lake Orion Review: September 20, 2017

Posted: September 14, 2017