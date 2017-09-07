VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

Public Notice

LOWERING OF

LAKE ORION LAKE LEVEL

The Village of Lake Orion was issued a permit by the DEQ to lower the lake level of Lake Orion effective September 12, 2017. This three-foot draw down is done on a five-year cycle. The Lake level will be lowered a total of 36 inches from the ordinary high watermark elevation and will be lowered approximately an inch each day until it reaches the 36 inches.

Refilling will commence on or before November 13, 2017.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the Village Offices during regular business hours at 248-693-8391. Please visit the Village’s website at www.lakeorion.org for additional information.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

Publish in Lake Orion Review: August 16, 23, 30 and September 7