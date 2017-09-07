VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

PUBLIC NOTICE

Consumer Confidence

Report Error

Please take notice the Village of Lake Orion 2016 Consumer Confidence Report listed the 90th percentile for copper incorrectly. The correct value for the Village of Lake Orion system’s most recent copper 90th percentile is 0.177 parts per million (ppm), which is still well below the action level of 1.3 ppm. We apologize for this error. A copy of the full report is available on the Village’s website at www.lakeorion.org or you may request a paper copy by contacting Jeremy Richert, Operator-In-Charge at 248-693-8391.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC, CMMC

Village Clerk