Village of Lake Orion – Public Hearing – Community Development Block Grant Funds 2019

VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT FUNDS

PROGRAM YEAR (PY) 2019

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that in accordance with Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) requirements, the Village of Lake Orion Village Council will hold a public hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing will be held on Monday, October 22, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Orion Village Hall, 21 East Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan 48362, for the purpose of hearing public comments on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Year 2019 application in the approximate amount of $9,881 to fund eligible projects. All interested citizens are requested to attend the Hearing. Comments will also be received in writing or in person at Village Hall until Friday, October 19, 2018, at 4:30 p.m.

Susan C. Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

In the spirit of compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals with a disability should feel free to contact the Village, at least three (3) business days in advance of the meeting, if requesting accommodations. The Village of Lake Orion will provide foreign language or hearing impaired interpretation services for those individuals who contact the village to request such services at least seven (7) days prior to the meeting.

En el espíritu de la observancia de la Ley de Estadounidenses con Discapacidades, las personas con discapacidad debe sentirse libre para ponerse en contacto con el pueblo, por lo menos tres (3) días hábiles de antelación a la fecha de la reunión, si se solicitan alojamiento. El municipio de Lake Orion proporcionará idioma extranjero o personas con problemas de audición servicios de interpretación para las personas que se ponen en contacto con el pueblo de solicitar dichos servicios con no menos de siete (7) días antes de la reunión.

Published: Lake Orion Review, October 3, 2018