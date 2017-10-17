VILLAGE OF LAKE ORION

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

BLOCK GRANT FUNDS

PROGRAM YEAR 2018

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Village of Lake Orion will hold a public hearing on the use of Community Development Block Grant Funds. The Hearing will be held on Monday, November 27, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. at the Village of Lake Orion Council Chambers, located at 21 E. Church Street, Lake Orion, Michigan 48362. The purpose of the public hearing is to obtain public comments on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program Year 2018 application in the approximate amount of $13,721 to fund eligible projects.

Interested parties may appear in person at this hearing to comment on this issue or may submit comments in writing prior to the hearing to Village Clerk, Village of Lake Orion, 21 E. Church St., Lake Orion, MI 48362 or at galeczkas@lakeorion.org.

Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 72-hour advance notice. Contact Village Clerk Susan Galeczka at Village Hall at (248) 693-8391 ext. 102 for special services.

Susan Galeczka, CMC CMMC

Village Clerk

Published: Lake Orion Review, October 18, 2017