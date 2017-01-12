Village Manager to take position with Ypsilanti

By Jim Newell

Review Writer

Lake Orion Village Manager Darwin McClary is likely leaving the village and accepting a position as city manager with the City of Ypsilanti.

The City of Ypsilanti holds its next council meeting on Jan. 10, after The Review went to press, to vote on officially offering McClary the position. Resolution No. 2017-12 on the Ypsilanti agenda calls for “approving the City Manager Contract with Darwin McClary.”

“Nothing is final at this point with City of Ypsilanti,” McClary said, but adding that he expects the city of approve the contract agreement. “I haven’t even submitted my resignation (to Lake Orion) at this point.”

According to City of Ypsilanti public meeting records, McClary submitted his letter of interest and resume in November and interviewed with the Ypsilanti City Council on Dec. 17, 2016.

The proposed four-year contract calls for McClary to begin working as city manager on Feb. 13. McClary’s official last day with Lake Orion would be at the end of the business day on Feb. 10.

McClary said leaving Lake Orion for Ypsilanti is a bittersweet, yet exciting opportunity.

“Ypsilanti is very progressive in a lot of ways,” McClary said. “They are definitely at the forefront of social justice issues, they have a human relations commission.”

McClary also added that Ypsilanti is the 16th largest producer of solar energy in the country.

The opportunity also presents McClary with some professional challenges.

“The city does have some financial issues that they are dealing with, and I believe my skills in budget and finance could help them move forward,” he said.

Lake Orion Village Council President Ken Van Portfliet has said that if the Ypsilanti City Council approves the agreement with McClary, Lake Orion the village would begin the process of hiring a new village manager.

McClary has family ties to Ypsilanti as well. His husband lived in Ypsilanti for 15 years and his oldest son still lives there.

McClary said he would miss the village staff if he does leave.

“The employees here at the village are absolutely top-notch and completely dedicated to their jobs and the community,” he said.

McClary will spend his remaining time in the village working on ongoing projects and helping the village council and staff with the transition to new leadership. He said that the village has many projects in the works and he will help guide the village about “where we’re at and where we need to go over the next several months.”

McClary cited new business ventures and infrastructure projects, such as water and sewer upgrades and sidewalk and parking lot projects that are in the works.

“It’s an exciting time here in Lake Orion. It’s something that hasn’t been done before and we’re trying to put all the pieces together,” he said. “It’s been a difficult decision for me because I love it here. The next village manager will inherit a community that’s on the move.”

McClary grew up in the area, attending Lake Orion High School for a while and graduating from Oxford High School.

He began as village manager in July 2013, serving as interim village manager from April-June 2013. Before that he was city manager in Garden City, city manager/clerk in Eastpointe in Macomb County, city administrator in Highland Park, as well as a manager in six other cities or villages.

Ypsilanti, in Washtenaw County, has an estimated population of 19,945 residents, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s July 1, 2015 estimates. It is also the home of Eastern Michigan University.

The Village of Lake Orion’s population estimate was 3,051 as of July 1, 2015, according to the Census Bureau.