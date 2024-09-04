Village council adopts ordinance amendments regulating food trucks

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council adopted ordinance amendments regulating where food trucks can be located, and for how long, within its borders during the council meeting on Aug. 26.

President Pro Tem Teresa Rutt cast the lone nay vote in the 5-1 decision. Council member Nancy Moshier was absent from the meeting.

According to Council President Jerry Narsh, the Mobile Food Establishment Ordinance amendment regulates the 12-month license afforded to food trucks and temporary food stands that qualify for the license. Under the amended ordinance, food trucks cannot stay “on the side of the road or in a gas station parking lot for 12 months,” Narsh said.

Now, mobile food establishment owners operating at events must receive prior written approval from the event owner and be located in the event’s defined space, and must not park within village limits unless they are within the approved event space.

The ordinances also limit food trucks’ operation at private events to no longer than three days and at public village events for no longer than five days.

“I heard from a lot of residents that really appreciate some of the food trucks, and I understand the tension of both the businesses and the optics of doing up and down (M-24), and so I can appreciate and see both sides,” Rutt said. “But … knowing that likely this will also pass, I just wanted to be the voice for those residents who will be disappointed by the food trucks no longer being there as often.”

Narsh said the decision was not made to “pick on one food truck.” Without the amendments, Narsh said village council would need to get permission from every property owner along M-24 to allow food trucks on their property for an indefinite period of time.

Council member Michael Lamb said food trucks are often located on properties not zoned for food, and that these properties are not adequately supervised or controlled like a permanent restaurant would be.

“So this ordinance is basically just to protect the community, the community businesses from unregulated commercial activities,” Lamb said. “It’s not an attack on fun, freedom or tacos.”

Another amendment to avoid conflict was also adopted – this one unanimously. The amendment “permits mobile food establishments vehicles to operate their vehicles on local streets regardless of their gross weight,” according to a village public notice.

