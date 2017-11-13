Van Tassel, Janet (Susie); 76, formerly of Pontiac

Janet (Susie) Van Tassel of Houston, Texas, formerly of Pontiac and Waterford, passed away October 10, 2017.

Susie taught in the Spring (Houston) School District from September 1982 to June, 2006. She previously taught in the Waterford, Michigan School District.

Susie was born in Pontiac, Michigan on April 4, 1941, to parents Isabel and Edward Van Tassel who predeceased her. She graduated from Pontiac Central High School and from Hillsdale College with a degree in Education. She has taught in Long Beach, Cal, Waterford, Michigan and the Houston, Texas area.

She is survived by her adopted son Edward T. Van Tassel in Houston, and a sister JoAnn Van Tassel, (Lake Orion), a brother Edward S Van Tassel (Highland) along with two nephews and four nieces all in Michigan. She also leaves behind many friends in Texas and Michigan.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at the Huntoon Funeral Home on W. Huron St. in Pontiac on Saturday, Nov. 18 with visitation at 10 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. Friends, classmates, former students, and former neighbors are encouraged to attend wearing bright colors to share their favorite stories about Susie and the impact she had on their lives.

In place of flowers, the family asks that donations in Susie’s name be made to the Bear Lake Camp for the Blind, 3409 N. Five Lakes Road, Lapeer, Michigan 48446.